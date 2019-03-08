Search

Exhibition will show Norwich Cathedral seen from a new perspective

PUBLISHED: 17:36 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 21 March 2019

Brian Lewis at work on the first in a series of paintings of Norwich Cathedral based on images captured by drone. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Brian Lewis at work on the first in a series of paintings of Norwich Cathedral based on images captured by drone. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

When well-known Norfolk artist Brian Lewis came up with the idea of producing a series of paintings of Norwich Cathedral, he decided to employ the latest technology to show the iconic building from a completely new perspective.

Norwich Cathedral seen from the air. Photo: CHRIS TAYLORNorwich Cathedral seen from the air. Photo: CHRIS TAYLOR

Mr Lewis, 72, who works from his home studio at Sheringham, asked photographer and film maker Chris Taylor to capture drone images of the cathedral, showing the city stretching out behind it.

“I’ve painted the cathedral before, but I wanted to do something entirely different,” Mr Lewis explained. “It is such a wonderful building surrounded by so many other interesting buildings and I thought it would be nice to show an overview of that part of Norwich, which I think is beautiful.”

A view of Norwich Cathedral painted by Brian Lewis in 2013.A view of Norwich Cathedral painted by Brian Lewis in 2013.

Taking around a month each to complete, the first couple of painstakingly detailed cathedral paintings will be ready in time for an open studio exhibition in May, with the rest in the series finished over the next couple of years.

Mr Lewis, who completed a foundation course at Epsom School of Art at the age of 16 before spending three years training at Guildford Art School and a further three years studying at the Royal Academy, London, moved to Hindringham in 1981 before settling in Sheringham 23 years ago.

The Seals of Blakeney Point, by Brian LewisThe Seals of Blakeney Point, by Brian Lewis

His work – depicting East Anglian scenes ranging from boats at Brancaster to a classic car rally at Blickling Hall - has since become highly sought after, with originals fetching up to £15,000.

Previous subjects have included Keble College, Oxford – painted for a the family of a well-known former government minister; the £4.5 million extension to Wells-next-the-Sea’s historic Maltings building – where the artist worked as assistant stage manager nearly 40 years ago, and a series featuring Georgian houses in the leafy Buttlands area of the town.

Ptarmigan Seals, by Brian LewisPtarmigan Seals, by Brian Lewis

However, Mr Lewis is probably best known for his quirky, humorous paintings of the seals at Blakeney Point, prints of which sell in their thousands to art-lovers from all over the world.

“I do occasionally look back on my work and I do like a painting I did of Ely Cathedral and probably the seals, but my favourite is always the next one,” he said.

Bentleys at Blakeney, by Brian LewisBentleys at Blakeney, by Brian Lewis

Paintings of Norwich Cathedral will be on show at an exhibition by Brian Lewis running at Bees Hall, The Avenue, Sheringham from May 4-12. Opening times are 10.30am-5.30pm daily. For more information, visit www.art-e-mail.com

Ely Cathedral, by Brian LewisEly Cathedral, by Brian Lewis

Cromer Pier, by Brian LewisCromer Pier, by Brian Lewis

Car Rally, Felbrigg, by Brian LewisCar Rally, Felbrigg, by Brian Lewis

