Finger-nipping dragon's trip to Norwich Cathedral featured in art exhibition
PUBLISHED: 10:37 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 02 May 2019
Archant
A painting based on a mishap that saw a giant-sized dragon ‘bite’ the fingers of the Dean of Norwich will go on show this week, as part of an exhibition by well-known Norfolk artist Brian Lewis.
The incident took place during last year's Lord Mayor's Celebration, which included a procession to Norwich Cathedral, where the Very Reverend Jane Hedges stood ready to ceremonially bar entry to the mythical creature.
“Unfortunately, as the Dean stretched out her hand, her fingers caught in the dragon's mouth and it 'bit' her; I just thought it would be a great subject for a painting,” Mr Lewis explained.
The picture, which is one of three canvases featuring the procession, will be on show at Mr Lewis's home studio alongside a recently completed painting of Norwich Cathedral based on photographs taken by drone.
Brian Lewis's open studio runs at Bees Hall, The Avenue, Sheringham until May 13. Opening times are 10.30am-5.30pm daily. For more information, visit www.art-e-mail.com