Finger-nipping dragon's trip to Norwich Cathedral featured in art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 10:37 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 02 May 2019

Brian Lewis's at work in his Sheringham home studio. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

A painting based on a mishap that saw a giant-sized dragon ‘bite’ the fingers of the Dean of Norwich will go on show this week, as part of an exhibition by well-known Norfolk artist Brian Lewis.

Brian Lewis's painting of the Dean of Norwich being 'bitten' by a dragon during last year's Lord Mayor's Celebration. Picture: submittedBrian Lewis's painting of the Dean of Norwich being 'bitten' by a dragon during last year's Lord Mayor's Celebration. Picture: submitted

The incident took place during last year's Lord Mayor's Celebration, which included a procession to Norwich Cathedral, where the Very Reverend Jane Hedges stood ready to ceremonially bar entry to the mythical creature.

“Unfortunately, as the Dean stretched out her hand, her fingers caught in the dragon's mouth and it 'bit' her; I just thought it would be a great subject for a painting,” Mr Lewis explained.

Brian Lewis's painting of Norwich Cathedral, based on a drone image taken by film maker and photographer Chris Taylor. Picture: submittedBrian Lewis's painting of Norwich Cathedral, based on a drone image taken by film maker and photographer Chris Taylor. Picture: submitted

The picture, which is one of three canvases featuring the procession, will be on show at Mr Lewis's home studio alongside a recently completed painting of Norwich Cathedral based on photographs taken by drone.

Brian Lewis's open studio runs at Bees Hall, The Avenue, Sheringham until May 13. Opening times are 10.30am-5.30pm daily. For more information, visit www.art-e-mail.com

Brian Lewis's painting of last year's Lord Mayor's Celebration procession to Norwich Cathedral. Picture: submittedBrian Lewis's painting of last year's Lord Mayor's Celebration procession to Norwich Cathedral. Picture: submitted

