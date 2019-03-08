Church pews will be filled with arts and crafts

The aisles of St Mary's in South Wootton will be packed with art and crafts Picture: Ian Burt Archant

The pews of a West Norfolk church will be packed with art and craft for a week-long exhibition.

More than 40 exhibitors will be taking part in the Art and Soul in the Woottons event, which runs from June 17 to 23.

Organisers hope visitors will pack the aisles to take a closer look at locally-produced work.

The event will be held at St Mary's Church, South Wootton, and the doors will be open from 10am to 6pm each day with some exhibition items available for visitors to purchase.

Among the displays will be examples of jewellery making, watercolour painting, embroidery, model building, fly tying, wood carving and textile work and they have all been created by exhibitors of all ages from the wider community.

"I thought we have beautiful buildings and need to be opening them to the wider community as much as possible for a variety of events, using them to their full potential," said organiser Charlotte Steele.

"I was also gradually discovering, through chatting to people, just how much hidden creative talent we have in the church family and local community which deserved to be shared with everyone to see how much there is out there." Volunteers from the church community will be manning the exhibition and there will also be refreshments, including home-made cakes, for visitors to enjoy each day.

The Art and Soul exhibition comes after All Saints' Church, North Wootton, was packed with hand-made poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday last November.

For more information contact Rev James Nash on 01553 673742 or email: rectoryoffice@churchinthewoottons.net.