Police hunt trio after arson attack destroys vintage tractor
- Credit: Google
Police are looking for three people after an arson attack destroyed a vintage tractor and caused £10,000 damage.
It happened between 6.30 and 7.30pm on Monday, February 22, when a wooden shed was set alight at St Germans, near King's Lynn.
A vintage tractor was destroyed in the fire at the Leonard Towler Playing Fields, on Mill Road, along with other agricultural machinery and tools.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time – in particular information regarding three people who were seen walking towards the location at approximately 5:50pm that evening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ryan Turner at Downham Market Police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/11682/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
