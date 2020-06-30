Search

How to watch Norwich City’s upcoming fixtures with Arsenal and Brighton

PUBLISHED: 11:17 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 30 June 2020

Todd Cantwell's swerving strike against Manchester United was voted the goal of the FA Cup quarter-finals

Todd Cantwell's swerving strike against Manchester United was voted the goal of the FA Cup quarter-finals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

With Norwich City now three games into Project Restart, television arrangements have proved favourable for supporters, with all three contests so far on free-to-air channels.

The curtain re-opener against Southampton, which ended in a 3-0 defeat, was broadcast by Sky - but available to non-subscribers on Freeview channel Pick.

The next two matches, against Everton in the league and Manchester United in the FA Cup, were both shown on BBC - with the latter attracting an audience of more than 6m people.

However, City’s next two games, Wednesday’s visit to Arsenal and the home tie with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday are both scheduled to be shown on BT Sport.

Subscribers to the channel will be able to find the Arsenal game on BT Sport One - channel 408 on BT TV or Talk Talk, 413/867 on Sky and 527 on Virgin Media.

For non-subscribers, however, there is no legal way to watch the contest free of charge.

The Brighton game though, which kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday, while on the same channel, is being made available for free to Norwich City season ticket holders.

The club is making BT Sport Match Day Passes available free of charge to all season ticket holders who register before 6pm on July 1 - coincidentally the same time the Arsenal game kicks off.

Once supporters have registered they will receive an email from the club providing a unique code confirming their registration. They will then receive an email from BT Sport on Saturday, no earlier than two hours before kick-off, with instructions on how to view the game.

Season ticket holders can register through the club’s website.

City’s remaining fixtures are as follows:

Wednesday, July 1, 6pm: Arsenal - away (BT Sport 1)

Saturday, July 4, 12.30pm: Brighton and Hove Albion - home (BT Sport 1)

Tuesday, July 7, 6pm: Watford - away (Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One/Pick)

Saturday, July 11, 12.30pm: West Ham - home (BT Sport 1)

TBC: Chelsea - away

TBC: Burnley - home

Saturday, July 26, 3pm: Manchester City - away

