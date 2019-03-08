Search

Advanced search

Arrested Lowestoft priest re-released as police investigation continues

PUBLISHED: 11:05 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 10 October 2019

Rev Matthew Payne from Christ Church, Lowestoft, has stepped back from the ministry amid an investigation.

Rev Matthew Payne from Christ Church, Lowestoft, has stepped back from the ministry amid an investigation.

©Archant 2013

A vicar who was suspended after being arrested has been re-released by police as an investigation continues.

Matthew Payne was vicar of Christ Church, Lowestoft, until he stepped down on Sunday, September 29.

The vicar was arrested on Thursday, September 19 as part of a police investigation, and was released on bail until Thursday, October 10.

Mr Payne was arrested as part of an "ongoing police investigation", officers said, and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning until he was released on bail.

He has now been re-released under investigation as officers continue to gather evidence and follow enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "The individual concerned is no longer on police bail and is released under investigation, pending further enquiries."

Police officers are still not saying what the vicar's arrest was in connection with.

The Diocese of Norwich confirmed the vicar had stepped down from the church as a result of the police investigation.

"Matthew Payne has stepped back from the ministry at this time as a matter has arisen which is now being investigated. He was arrested on September 19 in connection with an ongoing police investigation and was subsequently released on bail.

"Under the Clergy Discipline Measure he was immediately suspended from all ministry and will remain so whilst the police investigation and legal processes are completed.

"We follow police guidance as to what we can and can't say publicly and therefore cannot comment further at this stage."

Christ Church has declined to comment.

Most Read

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Family’s anger after driver comes between 20 year old’s funeral convoy

Harry Greenwood's family, from Lowestoft have hit out following a funeral procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Airport scheme to bring in 1.4m passengers gets City Hall backing

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: Submitted

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family’s anger after driver comes between 20 year old’s funeral convoy

Harry Greenwood's family, from Lowestoft have hit out following a funeral procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

‘I started to drink when I was 13’ - Norwich City defender Timm Klose opens up on mental health battle

Timm Klose of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup match. Klose has spoken out about his battle with mental health problems to mark World Mental Health Day. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car on Fen road

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Seafront flats bid for hotel annexe tagged ‘an eyesore’ by owner

The Sea Princess in North Drive. The owner wants to convert the annexe, seen here on the left, into ten flats Picture: Archant

‘Gingers unite’ – Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry team up in support of World Mental Health Day

Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry have teamed up in support of World Mental Health Day. Picture: @SussexRoyal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists