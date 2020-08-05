Search

Firefighters spend more than six hours fighting hay blaze after suspected arson

PUBLISHED: 12:56 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 05 August 2020

Police appealing for witnesses after around 40 tonnes of hay bales set on fire. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters spent more than six hours fighting a blaze of more than 40 tonnes of hay following a suspected arson attack.

Around 160 hay bales were set alight on land off Main Road in West Winch on Tuesday, August 4.

A fire spokesman said three appliances from King’s Lynn were called at 3.22pm and tackled the blaze for a number of hours.

They used hose reel jets and compressed air foam system to extinguish the fire, with the stop received at 9.43pm.

The spokesman added that around 40 tonnes of bales were on fire.

The incident has prompted police to appeal for any witnesses to step forward with information.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/53247/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

