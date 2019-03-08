Search

Around 100 people walk through town centre to deaf/blind awareness

PUBLISHED: 13:49 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 06 July 2019

The participants of the 2019 'Sense Walk' in Dereham. Picture: Sense

The participants of the 2019 'Sense Walk' in Dereham. Picture: Sense

Archant

Around 100 people have taken part in a 'Sense Walk' through the streets of Dereham to mark Deafblind Awareness Week.

The charity Sense - which has a thrift shop in the town's Market Place as well as a resource centre in Toftwood - ran the walk in Dereham as well as in 16 other spots across the country.

Jenny Flack, head of Sense's community fundraising said: "It's really exciting that Dereham took part in 'Sense Walks' during Deafblind Awareness Week, to raise awareness of people with complex disabilities in the community.

"It's a wonderful initiative and great that so many people got together for the walk."

Sense's research reveals that disabled people are disproportionately affected by loneliness with one in four experiencing loneliness every day, while one in two non-disabled people feel they have nothing in common with disabled people.

To find out more, visit www.sense.org.uk/sense-walks.

