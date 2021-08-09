'Tank' spotted driving through Norfolk town
- Credit: Paul Tibbs
A photographer captured an armoured vehicle using one of King's Lynn's busiest roads over the weekend.
Paul Tibbs snapped the scene on London Road on Saturday, August 7 on a visit to the library with his children.
He said that drivers did not try to overtake the vehicle despite there being two lanes.
Mr Tibbs said his first reaction was "oh cool, there's a tank" and that his children William, three, and Eva, six, were excited to see the vehicle which he described as a 'tank' with caterpillar tracks and a gun.
He added: "It was just cool to see. The kids liked seeing it, it's the first time William had seen a tank.
You may also want to watch:
"We had just been to the library in King's Lynn to pick up some new books so it's probably the first time he'd seen one, definitely the first time seeing a tank driving on public roads."
Mr Tibbs shared the pictures on social media and people responded to say the vehicle was a Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (CVR) or Armoured Vehicle Reconnaissance (ARV), with some saying it was a Scorpion.
Others commented that the vehicle could belong to Shaun Mitchell, a military enthusiast in West Lynn.
Most Read
- 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
- 3 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
- 4 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
- 5 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
- 6 Look to the skies! Aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk
- 7 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
- 8 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
- 9 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
- 10 'He WILL wake up' - wife tells of teacher's 203-day Covid fight for life