'Tank' spotted driving through Norfolk town

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:20 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 5:40 PM August 9, 2021
Paul Tibbs captured the armoured vehicle driving on London Road in King's Lynn over the weekend.

Paul Tibbs captured the armoured vehicle driving on London Road in King's Lynn over the weekend.

A photographer captured an armoured vehicle using one of King's Lynn's busiest roads over the weekend.

Paul Tibbs snapped the scene on London Road on Saturday, August 7 on a visit to the library with his children. 

He said that drivers did not try to overtake the vehicle despite there being two lanes.

Paul Tibbs captured the armoured vehicle driving on London Road in King's Lynn over the weekend.

Paul Tibbs captured the armoured vehicle driving on London Road in King's Lynn over the weekend.

Mr Tibbs said his first reaction was "oh cool, there's a tank" and that his children William, three, and Eva, six, were excited to see the vehicle which he described as a 'tank' with caterpillar tracks and a gun.

He added: "It was just cool to see. The kids liked seeing it, it's the first time William had seen a tank.

"We had just been to the library in King's Lynn to pick up some new books so it's probably the first time he'd seen one, definitely the first time seeing a tank driving on public roads."

Paul Tibbs captured the armoured vehicle driving on London Road in King's Lynn over the weekend.

Paul Tibbs captured the armoured vehicle driving on London Road in King's Lynn over the weekend.

Mr Tibbs shared the pictures on social media and people responded to say the vehicle was a Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (CVR) or Armoured Vehicle Reconnaissance (ARV), with some saying it was a Scorpion. 

Others commented that the vehicle could belong to Shaun Mitchell, a military enthusiast in West Lynn.

