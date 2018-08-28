There’s still time to see exhibition on Great War’s legacy in Norfolk

The exhibition Armistice: A Legacy of the Great War in Norfolk is set to finish in January. Picture: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council

Visitors have just over a week left to explore a moving exhibition on the First World War in Norfolk.

Armistice: Legacy of the Great War in Norfolk explores the breadth and depth of the impact of the conflict on the county and on Norwich.

Organised by Norfolk Museums Service and put together with National Lottery funding, the exhibition has attracted 26,000 visitors since it opened in October.

It is the result of four years of commemorations and research by individuals, local history societies and museums around the county and is packed with artefacts including loans from local museums as well as the Imperial War Museum.

The exhibition will run until Sunday, January 6, and the Armistice-themed activity Peace: Street Party 2018 will run alongside it until Wednesday, January 2 at Norwich Castle Keep. Activities are included with museum admission and are suitable for all ages.