Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police are currently on the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth

Armed police have spent more than two hours on a Great Yarmouth street following an altercation between two parties.

Police were called to Lichfield Road in Southtown, Great Yarmouth at shortly before 8pm on Sunday evening, following an incident at one of the houses in the area.

A heavy police presence has remained in the area for the past two hours, with a spokesman for the constabulary confirming that an armed response had been required.

The spokesman said: “I can confirm that armed officers are on the scene of an incident between two parties at an address on Lichfield Road.

“The two parties are known to one another and the incident is contained to a single address and is under control.

“Our officers were called shortly before 8pm and continue to be on the scene [as of 10.15pm].”

The spokesman added that members of the public have no reason to be alarmed and that officers were keeping the scene safe.

They added that no further details could be supplied at this time.