Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Argos issue safety warning over children’s play centre

01 February, 2019 - 16:09
The Little Tikes Activity Garden. Photo: Little Tikes

The Little Tikes Activity Garden. Photo: Little Tikes

Little Tikes

Argos has contacted customers who purchased one of their children’s toys due to health and safety fears.

Argos has warned customers about an unsafe part of one of their toys. PHOTO: Nick ButcherArgos has warned customers about an unsafe part of one of their toys. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Argos reached out to their customers to warn them that a part of the Little Tikes Activity Garden play centre posed a risk to children.

In the email warning to customers Argos said: “We are contacting you because our records show that you may have purchased the Little Tikes Garden Playcentre from Argos and wanted to make you aware of a safety concern.

“When the telephone is attached to the green stand there is a potential for a child’s finger to become trapped between the telephone and the stand.

“Please remove the stand out of the reach of children and dispose of it immediately. With the green stand removed the remaining components of the play centre are safe to be played with.”

The store said that they are working with their supplier on a redesigned replacement stand.

They say they will be contacting customers who purchased the toy online again by February 22 with more information about how to get the free replacement stand.

Most Read

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

TEAM NEWS: Alex Tettey injury boost for Whites’ duel

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Photo: The moment a £30,000 car crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists