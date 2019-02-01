Argos issue safety warning over children’s play centre

The Little Tikes Activity Garden. Photo: Little Tikes Little Tikes

Argos has contacted customers who purchased one of their children’s toys due to health and safety fears.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Argos has warned customers about an unsafe part of one of their toys. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Argos has warned customers about an unsafe part of one of their toys. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Argos reached out to their customers to warn them that a part of the Little Tikes Activity Garden play centre posed a risk to children.

In the email warning to customers Argos said: “We are contacting you because our records show that you may have purchased the Little Tikes Garden Playcentre from Argos and wanted to make you aware of a safety concern.

“When the telephone is attached to the green stand there is a potential for a child’s finger to become trapped between the telephone and the stand.

“Please remove the stand out of the reach of children and dispose of it immediately. With the green stand removed the remaining components of the play centre are safe to be played with.”

The store said that they are working with their supplier on a redesigned replacement stand.

They say they will be contacting customers who purchased the toy online again by February 22 with more information about how to get the free replacement stand.