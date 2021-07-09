News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Euro final at Arena fan park sells out in 60 seconds

James Weeds

Published: 6:04 PM July 9, 2021    Updated: 6:40 PM July 9, 2021
Football fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrating England's win against Denmark in the Euros.

Football fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrating England's win against Denmark in the Euros. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Euro 2020 fan park in Norwich sold out for Sunday's final in under 60 seconds.

The Arena Fan Park, based near Sprowston, had sold all of its 450 seats in under one minute on Thursday morning.

Danny Banthorpe, the fan zone's event organiser, said the response was "absolutely crazy".

"Working during Covid has been a challenge, but our team has been phenomenal," he said.

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrating England's goal against Denmark. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrating England's goal against Denmark. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fan Park staff have adjusted their approach throughout the European Championships, altering seating and introducing new measures to make sure that spectators comply with ongoing regulations.

The organisers have used a yellow and red card system for people not listening to instructions from event staff, and have blocked the screen when people have been standing on furniture.

"I think people will be very compliant on Sunday. It's the final - nobody wants to miss such an historic event," Mr Banthorpe added.

"As we've adapted, we think that staff and spectators have had a much better experience."

Football fans at The Arena in Sprowston watching the England v Denmark Euros match. Picture: Daniell

Football fans at The Arena in Sprowston watching the England v Denmark Euros match. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The fan zone had a priority system in place for the finals.

"We wanted to look after those that have been with us throughout the Euros," he added.

