Fire crew tackles area of stubble ablaze

Firefighters were called out to tackle a field fire following reports an area of stubble was ablaze.

A crew from Loddon fire station were alerted about 4.30pm on Sunday, September 15.

They were called to tackle the blaze in a field at New Road, Norton Subcourse.

A brigade spokesman said: "An appliance from Loddon attended New Road to extinguish a stubble fire, approximately 100sq m in size.

"Firefighters used back pack sprayers, hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish."