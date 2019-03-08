Search

Fire crew tackles area of stubble ablaze

PUBLISHED: 20:15 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:15 15 September 2019

Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze on New Road, Norton Subcourse. Picture: Google Images

Firefighters were called out to tackle a field fire following reports an area of stubble was ablaze.

A crew from Loddon fire station were alerted about 4.30pm on Sunday, September 15.

They were called to tackle the blaze in a field at New Road, Norton Subcourse.

A brigade spokesman said: "An appliance from Loddon attended New Road to extinguish a stubble fire, approximately 100sq m in size.

"Firefighters used back pack sprayers, hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish."

