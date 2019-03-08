Fire crew tackles area of stubble ablaze
PUBLISHED: 20:15 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:15 15 September 2019
Firefighters were called out to tackle a field fire following reports an area of stubble was ablaze.
A crew from Loddon fire station were alerted about 4.30pm on Sunday, September 15.
They were called to tackle the blaze in a field at New Road, Norton Subcourse.
A brigade spokesman said: "An appliance from Loddon attended New Road to extinguish a stubble fire, approximately 100sq m in size.
"Firefighters used back pack sprayers, hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish."
