Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Quiz

How well do you know the biggest shows on TV? ITV boss says being well-watched is the new well-read

PUBLISHED: 16:54 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 08 March 2019

Tv programme Killing Eve. Picture: Robert Viglasky

Tv programme Killing Eve. Picture: Robert Viglasky

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editor

Forget about being well-read, knowing your stuff about TV shows is the new way to show off at the dinner table.

Gone are the days of using your knowledge of classical music to impress your acquaintances at dinner, and the boss of ITV thinks guests are just as likely to dissect television shows.

Dame Carolyn McCall claims being ‘well-watched’ has become as important as being well-read, telling a media conference yesterday: “Conversations around TV now have more of a book club feel. As well as being well-read, you can now be well-watched, and that never really happened before.

“Ice rinks fill up when Dancing On Ice is on, people rush out to buy books featured on TV, ingredients on cookery shows sell out completely and people redesign their gardens and houses based on TV.”

Television shows such as Breaking Bad and Broadchurch are more likely to get people talking than a new book.

Take our quiz to see if you’ve got serious TV knowledge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Seaside guest house hit with enforcement notice after operating as HMO

Kitchen and communal facilities at Rhonadean in Great Yarmouth were described as “very inadequate” by a planning inspector who visited the premises earlier this year. Photo: Archant

Surgeon escapes prison after colleagues sign last-gasp letter of support

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Surgeon disagrees with cause of death of man who died shortly after surgery

Christopher Kingsland died after surgery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists