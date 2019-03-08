Quiz

How well do you know the biggest shows on TV? ITV boss says being well-watched is the new well-read

Tv programme Killing Eve. Picture: Robert Viglasky WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editor

Forget about being well-read, knowing your stuff about TV shows is the new way to show off at the dinner table.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gone are the days of using your knowledge of classical music to impress your acquaintances at dinner, and the boss of ITV thinks guests are just as likely to dissect television shows.

Dame Carolyn McCall claims being ‘well-watched’ has become as important as being well-read, telling a media conference yesterday: “Conversations around TV now have more of a book club feel. As well as being well-read, you can now be well-watched, and that never really happened before.

“Ice rinks fill up when Dancing On Ice is on, people rush out to buy books featured on TV, ingredients on cookery shows sell out completely and people redesign their gardens and houses based on TV.”

Television shows such as Breaking Bad and Broadchurch are more likely to get people talking than a new book.

Take our quiz to see if you’ve got serious TV knowledge.