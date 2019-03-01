Are these students on the way to Wembley?

The winning boys team Karen’s Bois. Picture: John Nice Archant

The long road to Wembley for some has started down a small country lane in Norfolk as students from Easton and Otley College took part in the FA People’s Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie Hansell and Martin Edgar from Easton and Otley College. Picture: Sophie Hansell Sophie Hansell and Martin Edgar from Easton and Otley College. Picture: Sophie Hansell

Students formed nine teams, four girls’ and five boys’, to take part in a round robin event at the Easton campus of the college.

The winning teams, Wild Kicks’ and Karen’s Bois, will now go forward to a regional tournament next month.

If successful in these regional heats, the teams will then progress to the national finals at St George’s Park, the home of FA Education, in April. Martin Edgar helped organise this event. The assistant curriculum quality manager for sport and public services said: “This is the first year we have done this and it provides an opportunity for all students across the college with the chance to participate in competitive sport.”

If they win this stage of the competition at St George’s, they would receive their medals before the FA Cup Final at Wembley on May 18.