Arctic Monkeys support act in Twitter spat over 'boring' East Anglian town

The Mysterines had a playful dig at a Waveney town during a Twitter spat last night - Credit: Domino Publishing

They are due to be the support act for Arctic Monkeys when they perform at Carrow Road in a few months time.

But indie band The Mysterines do not seem to be endearing themselves to the locals.

The Liverpool indie group, which formed in 2017, have become embroiled in a Twitter spat with a fan from Beccles, which has seen them make disparaging remarks about the Suffolk town.

The surprising row flared up on Wednesday night when a Twitter user called Alfie complained online about The Mysterines supporting the Arctic Monkeys on their UK tour next year.

He added that he would have preferred to see either Fontaines DC, who are the support act on the Sheffield group's US tour, or Inhaler, who are performing the same role for the Monkeys' European gigs.

The Mysterines responded to his tweet from their own account, saying: "If you can't stand the heat, get out the frying pan."

Alfie - whose bio said he was from Beccles - then replied telling the band they were "rattled" and describing them as "inferior" to the other support acts, while admitting that he loved their album.

The band then fired back again tweeting: "To be fair if I was from Beccles I'd probably be this bored too."

The Mysterines playfully criticised Beccles during the Twitter spat - Credit: Twitter

Upset at this slight on the town, another user chimed in to the argument, speaking up in favour of Beccles with a tongue in cheek reference to the band's current living arrangements - a bus carrying them on their tour of the US.

The user, George, wrote: "Beccles has the King's Head JD Wetherspoons what does your tiny van in Chicago have?"

The Mysterines replied: "Our tiny van in Chicago has a band that's supporting Arctic Monkeys."

The band has since deleted its remark about Beccles, in an apparent bid to win back local fans.

The Mysterines will join The Hives in supporting Arctic Monkeys for a sold-out gig in Norwich on June 7, 2023.