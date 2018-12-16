Arcing electrical cables spark Great Yarmouth building fire

Firefighters dealth with a fire caused by arcing power cables in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called after arcing electrical cables sparked a blaze in a building in Great Yarmouth.

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to the fire in Southtown Road at just before 6.15pm on Sunday (December 16).

They used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire.

They then used dry powder to douse the flames, which were out by just before 6.40pm.