Arcing electrical cables spark Great Yarmouth building fire
16 December, 2018 - 19:51
Archant
Firefighters were called after arcing electrical cables sparked a blaze in a building in Great Yarmouth.
Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to the fire in Southtown Road at just before 6.15pm on Sunday (December 16).
They used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire.
They then used dry powder to douse the flames, which were out by just before 6.40pm.
