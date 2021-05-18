Lord Mayor's Procession: Photos show fun-filled parades from down the years

Gallery

Published: 9:20 AM May 18, 2021

Many spectacular Lord Mayor's Processions have taken place in Norwich down the years. - Credit: Archant

While businesses are reopening and restrictions are becoming more loose, some of Norwich's much-loved annual events have fallen victim once again to Covid restrictions.

One of those which has succumbed once again is the Lord Mayor's Procession, which has been cancelled for a second year.

The scene in St Stephen's, Norwich, during the Lord Mayor's Procession as crowds watch the colourful floats, 1987. Picture: Archant library - Credit: Archant

It means there will be no parade for the city's latest Lord Mayor, Kevin Maguire, who is set to be sworn in next week.

But we still have memories of many glorious processions that have taken place in years gone by – it is always a happy, colourful event and a major part of Norwich's social calendar.

The Lord Mayor's Street Procession 2012 through Norwich city centre. - Credit: Steve Adams

We have rooted through our archives to pick out some of our favourite photos of the Lord Mayor's Procession, dating back to the 1970s.

Lord Mayor's Procession, 1983. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Lord Mayor's Procession, Mayor Brenda Ferrin, 1994. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Lord Mayor's Celebrations 2007. Fireworks light up the sky above Norwich Castle. Picture: James Bass For: EDP/EN/WEB NEWS EDP Pics © 2007 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

The Lord Mayor's procession winding its way through Norwich in the 1990s. - Credit: Archant

Youngsters on board the Lads club float at the Lord Mayor's Procession. Date: July 1990. Photo: EDP Library - Credit: Archant

The Lord Mayor's Procession making its way through the streets of Norwich in 2017. - Credit: Ian Burt

The Lord Mayor's Procession, Norwich, in 2007. - Credit: Paul Hewitt

Keith Ratcliffe greeting the people of Norwich during the Lord Mayor's Procession in 2001. - Credit: Archant

Lord Mayor's Procession, 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Lord Mayor's Procession, 1985. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Giant elephant puppets parade through Norwich as part of the Circus250 and Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend. Lord Mayor Martin Schmierer leading the procession. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Lord Mayor's Procession, 1979. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Lord Mayor's Procession, 1989. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Lord Mayor's Procession, 1996. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Lord Mayor's Procession, 1978. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2019 through Norwich city centre. - Credit: Bethany Whymark

Red Lion St full of spectators for the Lord Mayor's street procession through the city centre in July 2001. - Credit: EDP © 2001



