Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Archive footage of 1963 car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh uncovered

PUBLISHED: 09:07 25 January 2019

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Archant

Archive footage of a car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh in 1964 has emerged, a week after Philip’s serious collision near Sandringham.

The Duke of Edinburgh in King's Lynn in 2014. Picture: Ian BurtThe Duke of Edinburgh in King's Lynn in 2014. Picture: Ian Burt

The ITN film features an interview with a driver, known only as Mr Cooper, who explains how he was forced to swerve after seeing Philip driving straight at him.

The duke was driving the Queen through the village of Holyport in Berkshire.

In the black and white footage found by ITV News, Mr Cooper said: “I pulled in at an angle on the road here, and the next thing I see was the duke’s car - well now I know it was the duke - it was coming straight for me.

“Well, I swerved when I see that he was coming straight at me.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was involved in a road traffic accident at the edge of the Sandringham Estate, at the wheel of a Land Rover to drive Queen Elizabeth II around her inspection of the jumps at the European Horse Trials in Windsor Great Park back in 1955The Duke of Edinburgh, who was involved in a road traffic accident at the edge of the Sandringham Estate, at the wheel of a Land Rover to drive Queen Elizabeth II around her inspection of the jumps at the European Horse Trials in Windsor Great Park back in 1955

“I pulled over, as you can see the tyre marks, and he swerved and he caught me offside. He pushed me over, right across this road into here.

“The duke got out first and just says, ‘How are you?’ and I said, ‘Well I’ve just grazed my knee, sir’. He said, ‘Oh, that’s good’ and he went back to the Queen.”

Mr Cooper, who was on his provisional driving licence, was shown standing next to his badly damaged vehicle.

A Mrs Clarke, who was in a nearby pub, helped the Queen, who was unharmed, out of the car without realising who she was, and later asked her detective if the royal would “like a cup of tea or maybe something stronger”, but the offer was not taken up.

Last week, Philip, 97, escaped injury on January 17 after a serious car crash involving a mother and a baby.

The Land Rover Freelander he was driving was hit by another vehicle when he pulled out of a driveway on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk onto a busy A road, after apparently being dazzled by the low sun.

Philip’s car flipped over and he was initially trapped and had to be rescued by a passing motorist.

The other vehicle, a Kia, was carrying a nine-month-old baby boy, his mother who was driving, and another woman Emma Fairweather.

The baby was unhurt, but both women had to be treated in hospital, and passenger Ms Fairweather, who broke her wrist, called for the duke to be prosecuted if found to be at fault.

Philip was spotted driving without a seatbelt 48 hours after the crash.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Queen plays Pointless with Alexander Armstrong at Sandringham WI

The Queen visits the WI at West Newton. Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists