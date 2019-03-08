Search

Churches join Archdeacon's Charge at Sandringham

PUBLISHED: 12:19 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 18 May 2019

Runners set off on the Archdeacon's Charge, at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

Runners set off on the Archdeacon's Charge, at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

Ready, steady - charge... Churches from across the region took part in a special fund raising event on the Royal estate.

Runners set off on the Archdeacon's Charge, at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

Runners and walkers completed 5k circuits through the woods and parkland at Sandringham to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The Archdeacon's Charge was founded in 2010 by the Ven John Ashe, the former Archdeacon of Lynn.

Runners set off on the Archdeacon's Charge, at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

Since then, it has raised more than £100,000, half of which has been donated to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The air ambulance was very close to the archdeacon's heart after it airlifted his wife to hospital after she was involved in a serious car crash in 2009. Churches also fund community work such as running foodbanks from the event.

Runners set off on the Archdeacon's Charge, at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

Bishop of Lynn Jonathan Meyrick, who started the run and walk, said: "The job they do is absolutely fantastic.

"The number of lives that have been saved through their work, because they get people to hospital quickly, is extraordinary."

Runners set off on the Archdeacon's Charge, at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

Walkers taking part in the Archdeacon's Charge at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

Walkers taking part in the Archdeacon's Charge at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

Walkers taking part in the Archdeacon's Charge at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

Walkers taking part in the Archdeacon's Charge at Sandringham Picture: Chris Bishop

