Archbishops remember BBQs at Sandringham with the Queen

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have recalled memories of spending time with the Queen at barbecue events at Sandringham - Credit: PA

The Archbishop of Canterbury and York have been sharing memories of spending time with the Queen and her family at Sandringham.

Laughter could be heard in the House of Lords chamber as they recalled visits for barbecues held at the Norfolk royal estate.

The Most Rev Justin Welby, said: “One of the greatest privileges of sitting on these benches is that within a year or so of becoming a diocesan bishop you are invited to spend a weekend at Sandringham and there, often in January, you go for a barbecue – fortitude.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury has fond memories of spending time with the Queen at Sandringham - Credit: Matthew Usher

He went on: “And you have the enormous gift given to you of being able to spend time with her late Majesty, with her family, with the jigsaw puzzle and all the other things that are there.

“Thus on behalf of these benches I know from the conversations we have among ourselves that there is a profound sense of personal sorrow and an even more profound sense of the significance of the virtues of the characteristics of the late Queen.”

The top cleric sparked further laughter when he added: “She had a dry sense of humour and the ability to spot the absurd. The Church of England was very capable of giving her material. But she never exercised that at the expense of others.

“Her memory when I last saw her in June was as sharp as it could ever have been. She remembered meetings 40, 50 years ago and drew on lessons from those times to speak of today and what we needed to learn.”

Sandringham House - Credit: Archant

The Archbishop of York offered another humorous anecdote and recalled laughing with the Queen over a “fiendishly difficult” jigsaw they attempted together at Sandringham.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell said the monarch had been “very good at putting people at their ease”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “When I stayed with her at Sandringham on the Sunday evening when all the other guests had gone home – and the bishop always traditionally stays on, we sat and did a jigsaw and watched the telly and talked very ordinarily about stuff.”

The puzzle was “fiendishly difficult”, he said, remarking: “I’ve never attempted one like it.”

He added: “When the evening came to a close and she said to me, ‘well, I’m going to put the dogs out now, will you still be here when I get back, bishop?’, I said to her, ‘well, it depends how long you’re going to be’.

He said the Queen remarked she would be around 10 minutes, to which he replied: “Well, if when you get back, I’m not here, I’ve gone to bed. If the jigsaw isn’t here, it’s because I’ve thrown it into the fire because I’ve never, ever attempted such a difficult one’. And we laughed.”

Speaking in the House of Lords, former defence chief Lord Stirrup recalled, like the Archbishop of Canterbury, attending winter barbeques at Sandringham.

He said: “I am very proud of having been the co-producer with my sovereign of a particularly successful salad dressing.”

The independent crossbencher told the chamber: “The nation has lost a Queen. The people have lost one of the best servants they have ever known in this or any other age.”

The Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, also recounted a trip to the late Queen’s Norfolk estate where he was treated to a ride in the monarch’s Range Rover.

He said: “She came out very brusquely and shouted across to me ‘Jump in bishop I am driving’.

“She set off at a rate of knots. I was holding on for dear life. She taught me a great deal about prayer at that particular point, which is perhaps why she is called the defender of the faith.”