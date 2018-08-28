Search

The Archbishop of Canterbury arrives in Norwich, for three day tour of the county

PUBLISHED: 13:40 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:30 07 November 2018

A breeze catches the Archibishop of Canterbury as he stands outside the Cathedral of St John the Baptist. Picture; Diocese of Norwich

Archant

The Archibishop of Canterbury has arrived in Norwich for the start of his three day tour of Norfolk.

The Archibishop of Canterbury has arrived in Norwich for the start of his three day tour of Norfolk. Picture; Diocese of Norwich

The Most Rev Justin Welby was welcomed to the city with a service at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cathedral.

Bringing together members of the Anglican and Catholic community, the service was opened by Bishop Alan Hopes, who acknowledged the significance of the visit, which is believed to be the first time an Archibishop of Canterbury has spoken in the Roman Catholic Cathedral.

Addressing the Archbishop he said: “We are delighted that you have decided to start your visit with us, news of your visit has even reached Rome.”

Touching of the theme of the visit, which is Reconciliation, Bishop Hopes said: “Please accept our blessings and good wishes”

This evening the Archbishop will head to Norwich Cathedral for a 7pm event bringing together speakers from Norwich’s German twin city Koblenz, the Norwich Hebrew Congregation, the charity New Routes, and the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of East Anglia.

There will also be a ‘vigil for reconciliation’, a period of silent reflection and prayer, following the event.

Tomorrow, he will head to the coast, where he will lead at 11am service at Caister Lifeboat Station before going out to sea on a lifeboat.

