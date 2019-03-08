Search

Archbishop of Canterbury makes special visit to Walsingham for pilgrimage

PUBLISHED: 15:58 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 28 May 2019

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham. Photo: Graham Howard

Graham Howard

The Archbishop of Canterbury visited Walsingham on bank holiday Monday for a national pilgrimage.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby appeared as a guest preacher at the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham.

A prayer vigil on Sunday night started proceedings and at 12pm on Monday The Bishop of Burnley, The Right Reverend Philip North, celebrated the Eucharist.

Pilgrims then took part in a procession through the streets of the village back to the Abbey Grounds, where Benediction was given.

Visitors from all over the country came to Walsingham to see the Archbishop of Canterbury, who spoke to the large crowds gathered in the grounds of Walsingham Abbey.

The Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham has a long religious history, dating back to 1061 when it is said that the Virgin Mary led Richeldis de Faverches to Nazareth in spirit and asked her asked her to build a replica of the house where the Annunciation occurred.

