Archbishop of Canterbury sings with King’s Lynn school children

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, attended the Big Sing for Peace at King’s Lynn Minster. Where local year 6 pupils came to sing. Picture Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

The head of the Anglican Church added his voice to a Big Sing for Peace in Norfolk.

The Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, joined children from six primary schools in King’s Lynn Minster as they sang for peace.

Year six pupils from St Michael’s Church of England Academy, Gaywood Primary, Greyfriars Primary, Whitefriars Primary, St Edmund’s Academy and Eastgate Academy filled the Minster and raised the roof as they sung a number of songs of peace they had been rehearsing ahead of the event.

The Archbishop was talking with Rwandan, Richard Benda, who was recalling what it was like to live through the genocide that ripped his country apart and of a poem he wrote in 2015 about his experience.

Speaking of the success of the event, the archbishop said: “The service was absolutely brilliantly put together. The children’s singing was staggering, there attention to the story they heard and the poem was remarkable, it was deeply, deeply moving and wonderful to see the minster packed to the doors.”

Vicar of King’s Lynn Minster, Canon Christopher Ivory, said: “I think it was great and the children responded well to it all. It wasn’t easy in a way, what the Archbishop was talking about but they really understood it all and joining in the singing so well. It was astonishing how it was all coordinated and all singing in parts all the different children from different school making their contribution in it all fitting together so well. It was fantastic.

“It was great to have the Archbishop here today. I did say to him actually, he was a brave Archbishop coming on today, as it’s Margery Kemps day who was such trial to all the bishops and Archbishops, it’s the day we remember her and it was wonderful that he was here today.”

The event was concluded by the Lord’s Prayer being prayed simultaneously in many different languages to celebrate the towns rich diversity.

The archbishop’s event in King’s Lynn brought a three day visit to Norfolk to an end.