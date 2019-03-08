Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Archbishop of Canterbury to visit national pilgrimage

PUBLISHED: 11:46 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 13 May 2019

The Most Reverend Justin Welby will visit this years National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham on Monday, May 27. Picture Matthew Usher.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby will visit this years National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham on Monday, May 27. Picture Matthew Usher.

Matthew Usher Photography

The Archbishop of Canterbury is set to appear as the guest preacher at a national pilgrimage in Norfolk later this year.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby will visit this year's National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham on Monday, May 27.

You may also want to watch:

Pilgrims from all over the country will be welcomed to the annual celebration and Father Kevin Smith, priest administrator, said: "It's a huge boost and a wonderful privilege for us to welcome the Archbishop of Canterbury back to Walsingham and I am sure the pilgrims will be delighted to have him with us for the National."

There will be a prayer vigil on the night before and at 12pm on Monday The Bishop of Burnley, The Right Reverend Philip North, will celebrate the Eucharist.

A procession through the streets of the village back to the Abbey Grounds will then take place, where Benediction will be given.

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Air ambulance lands at community centre in Norwich

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested after Gumtree sellers duped by fake bank notes

A man allegedly used fake £20 notes to pay for the goods. Photo: Adelaide Kemp

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists