Archbishop of Canterbury to visit national pilgrimage

The Archbishop of Canterbury is set to appear as the guest preacher at a national pilgrimage in Norfolk later this year.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby will visit this year's National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham on Monday, May 27.

Pilgrims from all over the country will be welcomed to the annual celebration and Father Kevin Smith, priest administrator, said: "It's a huge boost and a wonderful privilege for us to welcome the Archbishop of Canterbury back to Walsingham and I am sure the pilgrims will be delighted to have him with us for the National."

There will be a prayer vigil on the night before and at 12pm on Monday The Bishop of Burnley, The Right Reverend Philip North, will celebrate the Eucharist.

A procession through the streets of the village back to the Abbey Grounds will then take place, where Benediction will be given.