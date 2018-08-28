Search

This is how the Archbishop of Canterbury ended up in my Norfolk home

PUBLISHED: 09:14 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:56 09 November 2018

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with Tillie, 10, Shaniece, 9, Keanen, 7, Dynasty, 3, Skyla-Rose, 7. Picture: Kay's Photography

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with Tillie, 10, Shaniece, 9, Keanen, 7, Dynasty, 3, Skyla-Rose, 7. Picture: Kay's Photography

Archant

The Most Rev Justin Welby visited a Norfolk family’s home in Gorleston as part of his Norfolk tour.

The Archbishop of Canterbury with Kaylie Tilley and James Webb. Picture: Kay's PhotographyThe Archbishop of Canterbury with Kaylie Tilley and James Webb. Picture: Kay's Photography

James Webb, 27 and Kaylie Tilley, 30, along with their five children, were given the opportunity to welcome the archbishop by their school, Peterhouse Primary Academy.

Mr Webb, said: “He asked about our everyday lives and how we cope with things, he also complimented us on how well our home and children were presented.

“We joined him in a prayer, he blessed me, our home and my family, he was the nicest guy I have ever met.”

The archbishop, who had his coffee with no sugar and a dash of milk, stayed in their home for around 45 minutes.

Mr Webb said: “We were very anxious and excited to let Justin Welby into our home, our family will remember this for the rest of our lives.”

“We would like to thank Mr Freeman and all of Peterhouse for this amazing visit.”

