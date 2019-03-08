Archant staff take part in charity football day at Carrow Road

Action from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant staff took part in a charity football day at Carrow Road to raise funds for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal.

The teams line up for the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The teams line up for the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The day saw three teams made up of staff from Archant Norfolk, publishers of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, play each other in a tournament and raised £930 for the appeal, with match funding also hoping to be achieved.

Editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, David Powles, said: "It was wonderful to see our staff enjoying themselves at a Premier League stadium.

"This is a really important appeal which will have a hugely positive impact and one we are very happy to support."

The Priscilla Bacon Lodge, at the Colman Hospital on Unthank Road, has a 40-year history, having opened in July 1979.

However, there is an urgent need for expansion and an appeal has been launched to build a new, state-of-the-art hospice on land adjacent to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital.

To find out more, visit https://www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/support-us/.

Steve's team watch one of the Archant charity football matches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Steve's team watch one of the Archant charity football matches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

