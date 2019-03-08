Archant staff take part in charity football day at Carrow Road
PUBLISHED: 16:21 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 08 May 2019
Archant staff took part in a charity football day at Carrow Road to raise funds for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal.
The day saw three teams made up of staff from Archant Norfolk, publishers of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, play each other in a tournament and raised £930 for the appeal, with match funding also hoping to be achieved.
Editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, David Powles, said: "It was wonderful to see our staff enjoying themselves at a Premier League stadium.
"This is a really important appeal which will have a hugely positive impact and one we are very happy to support."
The Priscilla Bacon Lodge, at the Colman Hospital on Unthank Road, has a 40-year history, having opened in July 1979.
However, there is an urgent need for expansion and an appeal has been launched to build a new, state-of-the-art hospice on land adjacent to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital.
To find out more, visit https://www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/support-us/.