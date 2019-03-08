Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Archant staff take part in charity football day at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 16:21 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 08 May 2019

Action from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant staff took part in a charity football day at Carrow Road to raise funds for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal.

The teams line up for the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe teams line up for the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The day saw three teams made up of staff from Archant Norfolk, publishers of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, play each other in a tournament and raised £930 for the appeal, with match funding also hoping to be achieved.

Editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, David Powles, said: "It was wonderful to see our staff enjoying themselves at a Premier League stadium.

"This is a really important appeal which will have a hugely positive impact and one we are very happy to support."

The Priscilla Bacon Lodge, at the Colman Hospital on Unthank Road, has a 40-year history, having opened in July 1979.

Action from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

However, there is an urgent need for expansion and an appeal has been launched to build a new, state-of-the-art hospice on land adjacent to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital.

To find out more, visit https://www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/support-us/.

Action from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Steve's team watch one of the Archant charity football matches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSteve's team watch one of the Archant charity football matches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAction from the Archant charity football match. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #178 – That were CHAMPION

The PinkUn Show signs off for the 2018-19 EFL Championship season in tribute to the champions - with a little look at Norwich City's Premier League plans to boot.

Harry and Meghan announce royal baby name

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who they have called Archie. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Award-winning Norfolk bakery looking to expand

Norfolk baker Ed Clark, centre, picking up his award last year. Picture: Henry Kenyon

Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists