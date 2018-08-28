Learn how Eastern Daily Press archives are being brought into the 21st Century

Members of the Local Recall team will be on hand at the Forum to share details of the project. Picture: Archant Archant

Swing by the Forum this Tuesday to chat with members of the team behind the project making the rich local history contained in this newspaper’s archives accessible online and via voice search.

The Local Recall Project is transforming how we engage with local news from days gone by. It is taking old Eastern Daily Press newspapers and using the latest scanning, voice search and chatbot technologies to provide new and innovative ways to ask questions about local history.

Project manager Chris Amos and archive editor Ben Craske will welcome questions and queries about Local Recall on Tuesday December 4, in the atrium of the Forum, from 9am until 5.30pm.

A representative from local Norwich tech partners ubisend, who are industry-leading experts in the artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbot fields, will also make a guest appearance to answer technical questions.

There will be further events on Wednesday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 18.

Interested in being involved? Learn how you can volunteer as a community editor here.