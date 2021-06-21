Archant launches Sales Academy to find 'incredible' talent

Published: 11:39 AM June 21, 2021

Archant is opening its doors for the day to new and driven people to give them a taste of life on its sales team in its largest talent drive in years.

The ultra-modern HQ in the centre of Norwich will host hour-long sessions on Wednesday, June 30 that will offer the chance for people to hear from the team on the job and what it is like to work for Archant.

The event comes off the back of the recently launched major recruitment drive to find more than 70 of the most talented, curious, creative, and forward-thinking people to join the team.

Stacey Dix, who leads the team, said: “This is a great opportunity to reach out to and meet people with raw talent, in a new, creative and informal way.”

“We act as the first point of contact for our customers, the people that they can rely on and trust.

"New sales members are welcomed and nurtured as we coach them through every advertising solution we have to offer. We give our people the tools and training they need to achieve BIG.

“We have a mix of characters on the team already and always looking for more. We’re open to everyone from those looking for their first job to mums returning to work part-time. Everyone is welcome!”

She added: “The thing I love most about these roles, is that once you are fully trained and feeling settled, the Archant world is your oyster. Many of my former team members have gone on to work in marketing, data and Insight, ad production, the list goes on. It is truly an awesome place to start your career.”

CEO Lorna Willis said: “It sounds like a cliché, but I want to meet more people who think differently. Who have fresh ideas and are brave enough to try things out. It’s how I climbed the ranks at Archant and I want my people to do the same. I utterly believe everyone should be their true self here and I want us to champion diversity.”

Sessions take place on

Wednesday, June 30 at 12.30pm to 1.30pm and 5pm to 6pm.

To register your space visit https://www.archant.co.uk/archant-sales-academy