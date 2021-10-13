Here's some of the things archaeologists have discovered in Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 9:59 AM October 13, 2021

Archaeologists have revealed parts of the history hidden underneath the soil of Norfolk and Waveney.

Here are some of the many digs which have happened in the county and what they have uncovered.

Norfolk coast

Happisburgh which was part of an archaeological project to better understand the Norfolk coastline. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Between August 2002 and December 2006, Norfolk Museums and Archaeology Service staff mapped Norfolk coastline's historic environment.

The project led to the creation of 3,354 new entries on Norfolk’s Historic Environment Record (NHER) database, which logs how Norfolk looked in the past.

It increased historians' knowledge of the area from the Neolithic period to World War Two.

Teams found extensive Bronze Age barrow cemeteries, and probable examples of Iron Age square barrows during the project.

Aggregate landscape

An aerial photo of an archaeological dig which took place in Sedgewick west Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Numerous prehistoric ceremonial and funeral sites, including Neolithic mortuary areas, were found on this dig between 2007 and 2008 around the Downham Market and Dereham areas.

It resulted in the creation of 382 new records on the NHER database, representing an increase of more than 30% of entries within the areas surveyed.

Norwich to Thetford A11

This project, taking place between 2008 and 2010, focused on the urban centre and rural surroundings of Norwich.

The dig allowed the English Heritage Project to use historic and modern aerial photographs of the urban areas.

Breckland

Concluding in 2017, this project aimed to create a historical aerial map of the area named 'Brecks from Above'.

Experts say the project enhanced their understanding of the area from the Neolithic period to the Cold War, with 470 new historical records identified during the work.

Norfolk broads

West Runton, Nigel Larkin, the Curator of Geology for the Norfolk Museums and Archaeology Service, investigates deposits laid down on the beach, when it was a fresh water river-bed. Pics for Centro piece on the Runton Elephant. 4of7 Picture; Sam Robbins Copy; Hugh Bowring Copyright EDPpics 2003 (01603) 772434 - Credit: EDPpics2003

Looking at the history of the broads, this project saw archaeologists discover Bronze Age barrow cemeteries and possible Iron Age square barrows, as well as swathes of field systems, trackways and enclosures from the Roman period.

Undertaken from 2006 to 2007, this project identified and enhanced knowledge of a wide variety of sites ranging in date from the Neolithic period through to World War Two.

Lothingland, Lowestoft and north Suffolk coast and heaths

EADT-NEWS Pic Simon Parker Parts of the early Medieval boat which has been un earthed at Sizewell Michelle Wright of Suffolk County Council Archaeology department retrieves one of the pieces from a pond which is keeping the wood wet to preserve it. EADT 25/6/08 - Credit: Archant

This project increased officials' understanding of the historic environment of the Suffolk portion of Lothingland, Greater Lowestoft and the northern portion of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, helping experts to protect it.

It also allowed archaeologists to better understand the history of the Lowestoft area from prehistoric times to the present day.

