'Dystopian castle' in seaside village may escape demolition

Published: 10:44 AM May 6, 2021

A West End theatre producer and his wife may get to keep their 'dystopian castle' in Cley - despite building it without permission.

Following a mediation process, a fresh planning application has been put to North Norfolk District Council for the house and swimming pool called Arcady in Holt Road.

Above, an image of how Arcady currently looks, and below, showing some of the proposed changes, including the removal of a ramp and changing the height of some sections of the roof. - Credit: Planning documents

Arcady is owned by Adam Spiegel and his wife Gay. The council served a enforcement notice on the couple inn 2019 due to a 'breach of planning control', which would have forced them to demolish all buildings on the site.

But several neighbours are not impressed with a number of proposed changes which would allow Mrs and Mr Spiegel - who has produced shows including The Mousetrap and Hairspray - to keep the building.

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. - Credit: Archant

The changes would include reducing the height of small sections of the building to create a stepped appearance, altering some materials use from timber to brick and adding timber 'louvres' to windows. More trees would also be planted on the site.

Tim Ambler, who lives nearby, said the proposals would be like adding "lipstick to a pig".

Mr Ambler said: "Cley is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with a much visited medieval church just across the road. Visitors have been as appalled as residents of the Glaven Valley by the imposition of this ugly structure."

A view towards Arcady from the village green in Cley. - Credit: Planning documents

Another objector said of the two-storey building: "My health, with all the uncertainty and having to view an unlawful, unattractive building every day, has suffered. Arcady is, and will remain, wholly disproportionate in size and bulk. It is a dystopian castle."

This newspaper has attempted to contact Mr Spiegel for comment.

The fresh application says the proposed changes would create "'the appearance of a series of interconnected blocks through a varied and broken roofline, articulation of the buildings mass to achieve a stepping effect in the horizontal and vertical planes and visual interest.

"In addition, amendments to the existing site and landscaping are proposed which further provides additional benefits to the overall scheme and its setting."

Comments on the plans can be submitted via the district council's planning portal until May 21.



