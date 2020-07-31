Girlguides boosted by virtual work experience at museum

Girlguides in Norfolk have been able to gain work experience while at home through a partnership with the Archives Resources Centre (ARC) in Coltishall.

A trio of guides and rangers from Long Stratton, Gayton and Taverham joined the ARC team to learn about the world of museums.

The teenagers worked virtually, attending daily online meetings to learn admin, secretarial and museum-specific skills such as cataloguing, digitising archives and making the collection accessible online.

The ARC is the first purpose-built archive of guiding memorabilia in the UK, boasting more than 30,000 historic items.

County archivist Helen Green said: “Our aim is to replicate the real-life experience of the world of work as far as possible, And who knows what will be the new norm?

“Last year our work experience candidates learned so much that was useful including how to write a formal email and letter, as well as using the phone to make calls. And their contribution to the ARC is invaluable - by enthusing young people about our collection, we are helping to secure its future for generations to come.”

The three guides will help ARC prepare for its Heritage Open Day weekends in September, which will be held online.