Popular US-style restaurant set to reopen following flash flood

Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Arbuckles has announced it will be reopening this month after working “around the clock to rebuild” following flash flooding in June.

The flooding at Arbuckles in Downham Market in June. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service The flooding at Arbuckles in Downham Market in June. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

The Downham Market restaurant had plans to reopen after the coronavirus shutdown but this was pushed back by months as a result of the damage caused by the flood, which saw water fill the car park and building.

At one stage, all internal areas of the restaurant were under 30cm of water.

Posting on its Facebook page on Friday, Arbuckles has now announced it will be reopening on Monday, October 12 after spending months restoring the restaurant.

The post said: “We are delighted to announce that we shall be reopening Downham Market Arbuckles from 9am on Monday, October 12.

“We have been working around the clock to rebuild after our flood and are so proud to announce we are due to complete the work two weeks ahead of schedule.”

It added that the restaurant has been “totally refurbished in all areas” and will not be posting pictures until after the opening day as not to “spoil the surprise.”

People can now reserve tables online from 9am until 9pm everyday.

The post added: “We must stress we are only accepting tables of up to a maximum of six people without exception.

“We will take our last reservation at 9pm and all guests must vacate the restaurant by 10pm in line with government guidelines. As guidelines change we will obviously adapt accordingly.

“As part of our refurbishment we have incorporated Covid safe designs to keep everyone safe. Over the coming week we will give you a full run down on all these measures and other exciting changes at the restaurant.”

The restaurant is also running a competition on its Facebook page for a “complementary Arbuckles experience” in its first opening week.

It asks people to tag three friends who they would like to join them on a visit to the eatery, with five winners to be announced on Sunday, October 11.