From mustard custard to transforming buses - Some of East Anglia’s best April Fools gags
PUBLISHED: 14:58 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 01 April 2019
submitted
Here’s our roundup of the best April Fools gambits in East Anglia this year.
We may have had a few people “fumin” at the idea that Norfolk County Council would be altering town and village signs to reflect the Norfolk dialect, but we weren’t the only ones pulling your leg this April Fools.
Here are a few other joke posts from local tricksters that would have caused chaos on any other day.
Low-flying planes in Lowestoft
A flypast by the Red Arrows is always a spectacle, but one member of the “Lowestoft one hell of a town” Facebook group may have wound up plane enthusiasts with false promises of a display under Clermont Pier complete with a mocked-up photo of an iconic Royal Air Force craft flying a few inches above the sea. “Did you see any pigs as well?,” asked one canny commenter.
Norwich and Ipswich in harmony
Future Radio may have said they were “delighted” to announce a new show which would bring Ipswich Town and Norwich City content under one radio station, but any Canaries fans who took the bait were likely disgruntled at the prospect of sharing anything with their East Anglian nemeses. One magnanimous fan joked:“As a concession to our Suffolk neighbours, give them a greater share of the branding and call it the Nor/wich Network.” The reality is Norwich City and Ipswich Town will soon cease to share a division, let alone a radio show.
Cheesy brownies
That Cafe on St Augustine Street in Norwich opted for a pretty cheesy joke this April fools with their Instagram post about a new treat - cheese flavour brownies. Followers warned that the fun might backfire on the bakers however, as customers piped up that joke or not, that the concept sounded delicious. One commenter said “I wish it was real.”
Mustard custard
Colman’s mustard is an iconic Norfolk staple, mustard custard… not so much. Nevertheless Colman’s put out a press release promising just this “in a bid to aid British woes and streamline the nation’s sauce stash.” It’s a shame it was just an April Fools really, it would have probably complemented cheese brownies perfectly.
Automotive Aroma Technician
This job advert from Nissan of Norwich looking for someone to smell all vehicles for “that new vehicle smell” was, disappointingly for some perhaps, revealed as an April Fools. Then again, considering the position required a bachelor’s degree in odour detection, there wouldn’t be many eligible candidates anyway…
Konect river bus
Maybe you were enchanted by the idea of a scenic river bus ride on part of the route between Ludham Bridge and Stalham, but sadly the bus that converts into a boat at the push of a button is still more likely to be in a James Bond film than on Norfolk’s roads.