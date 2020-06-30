Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google Archant

Plans for dozen of new homes in a Norfolk village were rejected after councillors raised concerns over the impact on the area, crime and disorder and health.

Two applications submitted by D & K Marsham for a total of 46 houses at Manor Farm on Back Street in Gayton were discussed at a meeting of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Sarah Renwick, vice-chairman of Gayton Parish Council, said parish councillors objected to the application because of high density, adding it was “not in keeping with the immediate neighbourhood.”

She said: “Manor Farm development would change the rural centre of the village more profoundly than was previously the case and possibly paving the way for future high density development to the north.”

She added parish councillors believed Gayton was being “groomed” for fundamental character change and said there was around 30 letters of objections to the scheme.

James Burton, speaking in support of the scheme, said the applicant has worked closely with officers and responded to the concerns raised previously, adding that the application received officer support and had no technical objections.

He said: “The site has been identified for development in the local plan and is in keeping with the local plan for the area.”

Alistair Beales, estate manager, said: “Much thought and care was put into this planning application.

“The parish council was kept informed and has welcomed changes that have come as a result of their input.

“This is a well designed, low compliant, low density scheme on an allocated site, which will provide a very large area of public green space and much needed housing for the open market and for the affordable tenure.”

Councillor Michael de Whalley raised concern over “due process,” saying Gayton Parish council was not given enough time to consult on the amendments proposed by the applicant.

Charles Joyce raised concern over potential crime and the area not being properly gated off, saying it “would not stop jack the lad jumping over it if police come down Back Street.”

He also raised concern over the site being used for farming and the potential health risks caused by agricultural spraying.

Mr Joyce said: “It’s almost impossible to stop a drift and this is totally surrounded by housing.

“With the chemicals they use nowadays, the herbicides, fungicide, and insecticide - the damage they could do to people living there is untold.”

Both applications were rejected by councillors and Mr Beales said an appeal would be submitted in response to the 40 houses application decision and would also be “seeking costs.”