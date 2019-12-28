Search

Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur fans to join applause to remember Martin Peters

PUBLISHED: 08:14 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 28 December 2019

Martin Peters. Pic: Archant Library.

Martin Peters. Pic: Archant Library.

Archant

Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur will unite to remember the late Martin Peters at today's Premier League match at Carrow Road.

The England World Cup final goalscorer, who played for both clubs, died last week at the age of 76.

Both teams will wear black armbands, while flags at Carrow Road will be at half-mast.

And both sets of fans will be asked to come together for a period of applause prior to the 5.30pm kick-off.

The midfielder began his career with West Ham United, before going on to play over a combined total of 400 games for both Spurs and the Canaries.

Mr Peters joined Norwich City from Spurs in March 1975.

He was voted Norwich City Player of the Season two years running in 1976 and 1977 and went on to make a total of 232 appearances for the club, scoring 50 goals.

He is widely-known for being one of just two men to score in a World Cup final for the Three Lions, following his strike in the 4-2 win over West Germany in 1966.

While with the Canaries, in 1978. Mr Peters was made an MBE for his services to football.

There will be tributes to him in OTBC, Norwich City's official matchday programme.

Former team-mates, supporters and other members of the footballing community have paid tribute to the player, who died after living with Alzheimer's Disease for three years.

