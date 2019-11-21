Can you help trace the owners of stray white Bulldog?

The stray white bulldog was found near to Corton playing fields. Picture: Google Images Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a stray Bulldog, who was found near to playing fields.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite the stray Bulldog, found near Corton playing fields on Wednesday, November 20, with his owner.

Appealing for help, they have posted an appeal for information on Facebook.

It said: "We have received a stray dog report for a white bulldog.

"The bulldog was found near Corton Playing Fields.

"The dog is wearing a blue collar and is chipped but unfortunately we can't get hold of them.

"If you know who the dog could belong to, please call 03330 162 000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.