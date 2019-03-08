Search

Can you help reunite stray Spaniel with his owner?

PUBLISHED: 16:25 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 26 July 2019

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a stray black male Spaniel with his owner after he was found on Bonsey Gardens in Wrentham, near Lowestoft, on Friday, July 26. Picture: Google Images

Archant

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray dog, who has been found not wearing a collar.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to reunite a stray black male Spaniel with his owner after he was found on Bonsey Gardens in Wrentham, near Lowestoft, on Friday, July 26.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page on July 26, it said: "We have received a stray dog report of a black male Spaniel that has been found on Bonsey Gardens in Wrentham this afternoon at around 2.40pm.

"He was found not wearing a collar.

"If you know who he could belong to, or know who the owner is, please get in contact with us on 03330 162000."

Alternatively you can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

