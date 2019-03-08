Search

Appeal to trace owner of set of 'unusual' keys

PUBLISHED: 09:23 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 14 September 2019

A bunch of unusual keys were found in The Street, Gillingham. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing the owner of a set of keys, after they were found in a South Norfolk village.

In posts on Facebook and Twitter, Halesworth Police issued an appeal for the owner to come forward after the keys were found in Gillingham, near Beccles earlier this month.

It said: "Lost Keys.

"A bunch of unusual keys has been handed in to the Safer Neighbourhood Team at Beccles.

"They were found by a member of the public in The Street, Gillingham near Beccles on September 4.

"If you're missing a bunch of keys, please contact Beccles SNT via 101."

