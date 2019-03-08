Appeal to trace owner of set of 'unusual' keys

A bunch of unusual keys were found in The Street, Gillingham. Picture: Google Images Archant

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing the owner of a set of keys, after they were found in a South Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In posts on Facebook and Twitter, Halesworth Police issued an appeal for the owner to come forward after the keys were found in Gillingham, near Beccles earlier this month.

It said: "Lost Keys.

"A bunch of unusual keys has been handed in to the Safer Neighbourhood Team at Beccles.

"They were found by a member of the public in The Street, Gillingham near Beccles on September 4.

"If you're missing a bunch of keys, please contact Beccles SNT via 101."