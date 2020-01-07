Search

Appeal to trace family after death of Norfolk man

PUBLISHED: 18:19 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 07 January 2020

The next of kin of Keith Stanley Seagull is being sort after he died at a care home in Gissing. Picture: Adrian Cable

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died near Diss including his sister who is believed to live in Norwich.

Keith Stanley Seagull, aged 71, died at his nursing home on Hall Green in Gissing on Monday, December 30.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed Keith may have had a sister in the Norwich area and a brother living in New Zealand but despite carrying out enquiries officers have been unable to trace them.

Anyone who may have known Keith should contact the Coroner's Officer in Norwich on 01603 276493.

