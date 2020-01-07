Appeal to trace family after death of Norfolk man

The next of kin of Keith Stanley Seagull is being sort after he died at a care home in Gissing. Picture: Adrian Cable Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died near Diss including his sister who is believed to live in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Stanley Seagull, aged 71, died at his nursing home on Hall Green in Gissing on Monday, December 30.

You may also want to watch:

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed Keith may have had a sister in the Norwich area and a brother living in New Zealand but despite carrying out enquiries officers have been unable to trace them.

Anyone who may have known Keith should contact the Coroner's Officer in Norwich on 01603 276493.