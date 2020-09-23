Search

Can you help appeal to trace next of kin?

PUBLISHED: 13:32 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 23 September 2020

Mr Springer lived at Pleasant court in King's Lynn, before he passed away at the age of 68 on September 18 Picture: Google

An appeal is being made for help tracing the next of kin of a 68-year-old man who has died.

The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to trace the next of kin of Ernest Springer, who lived in Pleasant Court in King’s Lynn, and passed on September 18.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next of kin has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Springer should contact the coroner’s office on 01603 774773.

