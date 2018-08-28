Search

Family and friends appeal for help in tracing missing man Josh Barnes

PUBLISHED: 10:53 23 December 2018

Family and friends have issued an appeal for help in tracing Josh Barnes, who has been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22. Picture: The Barnes family

Family and friends have issued an appeal for help in tracing Josh Barnes, who has been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22. Picture: The Barnes family

A family has issued an emotional appeal to help trace a missing man.

Josh Barnes, 26, had last been seen leaving Faith nightclub in Lowestoft in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 22).

Mr Barnes, who is from Kessingland, has since not been located and with his phone switched off, family and friends have issued an appeal for help.

In a post on Facebook, his mother Claire Barnes said: “We are worried sick if anyone has any info please either let me (Claire) or his dad Jay know or call 101/999.”

Mr Barnes was wearing black jeans, a dark blue denim short sleeved shirt and a light grey hooded parka style coat when he went out on Friday night.

He was meant to have been looking after his son on Saturday, but he did not turn up, and Josh is still missing as of Sunday morning (December 23).

“His phone is off, none of his friends have seen him,” Claire Barnes added on Facebook.

“No one has heard anything since he was last seen,” a family friend said.

Call Lowestoft police on 101 if you have any information.

