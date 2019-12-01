Woman appeals for help to trace missing partner

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Angi Gosse Archant

A woman has appealed for help to trace her partner who has gone missing sparking concerns for his safety.

Wayne Clouting, 50, was last seen in Attleborough at about 4.15pm on Saturday, November 30.

His partner Angi Gosse has launched an appeal on Facebook for information saying he is missing and could possibly be in Attleborough, Norwich, Thetford or Cromer.

However she said his car has been located by police cameras on the A17 heading towards Boston at 12.30am today.

She added: "Myself, his family and the police are concerned for his welfare and safety. Please message me or call Norfolk Police on 101 if you have seen or heard from him."

He is described as 6 ft tall, average build with a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm saying 'Dignity'. When he went missing is believed have been wearing jeans, black or possibly khaki green jacket, possibility a Baxters T-shirt and New Balance trainers.