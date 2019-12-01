Search

Advanced search

Woman appeals for help to trace missing partner

PUBLISHED: 22:39 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:39 01 December 2019

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Angi Gosse

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Angi Gosse

Archant

A woman has appealed for help to trace her partner who has gone missing sparking concerns for his safety.

Wayne Clouting, 50, was last seen in Attleborough at about 4.15pm on Saturday, November 30.

His partner Angi Gosse has launched an appeal on Facebook for information saying he is missing and could possibly be in Attleborough, Norwich, Thetford or Cromer.

However she said his car has been located by police cameras on the A17 heading towards Boston at 12.30am today.

She added: "Myself, his family and the police are concerned for his welfare and safety. Please message me or call Norfolk Police on 101 if you have seen or heard from him."

He is described as 6 ft tall, average build with a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm saying 'Dignity'. When he went missing is believed have been wearing jeans, black or possibly khaki green jacket, possibility a Baxters T-shirt and New Balance trainers.

Most Read

James Arthur cancels Norwich gig

James Arthur, who was due to perform in Norwich this week Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

Gypsy family battle to stay in home ahead of baby’s birth

Thomas Bibby and his wife Sasha at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

‘Drunk’ man taken to hospital after jumping in river

A man has been taken to hospital after jumping in the river Nar at Narborough Picture: Ian Burt.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you up to the challenge? Giant 2m long pigs in blankets on sale in family butchers

P B George butchers in Norwich has started selling a two metre long pig in blanket. Inset, Andrew George. Picture: Sarah George/Archant

‘I get bored very quickly’: Restaurateur swaps pizza place for coffee bar after career break

Desmond Baldry, pictured here in 2016, closed his restaurant in Lowestoft in July 2019 to go travelling. He has now returned to open a new coffee and pie shop in London Road South. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Reader letter: Pubs should be for people, not dogs

The Acle Bridge Inn at Acle has been named among the most dog friendly in the East of England in a poll decided by a public vote Picture: Acle Bridge Inn

Couple return from holiday to find excrement, abandoned clothes and tents dumped over their garden fence

Pictured is Patrick Garland. The rubbish left behind properties on Elm Low Road in Wisbech after a group of people had been living there. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists