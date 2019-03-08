Updated
Missing Norwich woman found safe and well
PUBLISHED: 16:56 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 24 April 2019
Archant
A Norwich woman who went missing has been found safe and well.
Kirsten Bigsby was last seen at her home address in Ampthill Street in Norwich at 8.30am this morning (Wednesday, April 24).
Norfolk police confirmed she has now been found safe and well.
A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the media and the public for their help with this appeal.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.