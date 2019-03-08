Missing Norwich woman found safe and well

Kirsten Bigsby, aged 47 years old, was last seen at her home address in Ampthill Street in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

A Norwich woman who went missing has been found safe and well.

Kirsten Bigsby was last seen at her home address in Ampthill Street in Norwich at 8.30am this morning (Wednesday, April 24).

Norfolk police confirmed she has now been found safe and well.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the media and the public for their help with this appeal.”