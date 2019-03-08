Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

Missing Norwich woman found safe and well

PUBLISHED: 16:56 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 24 April 2019

Kirsten Bigsby, aged 47 years old, was last seen at her home address in Ampthill Street in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Kirsten Bigsby, aged 47 years old, was last seen at her home address in Ampthill Street in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A Norwich woman who went missing has been found safe and well.

Kirsten Bigsby was last seen at her home address in Ampthill Street in Norwich at 8.30am this morning (Wednesday, April 24).

Norfolk police confirmed she has now been found safe and well.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the media and the public for their help with this appeal.”

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Morrisons evacuated and charity shop cordoned off amid fears over live grenade

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade. Picture Archant.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

School trip cancelled due to uncertainty over Brexit

Aylsham High School. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

More than 60 new homes to be built in village near Norwich as council gives green light

A map showing where dozens of new homes are to be built in Cringleford. Picture: Google

Three people banned from Norwich hotel after altercation at Only Fools and Horses themed party

The Mercure Hotel in Norwich where the altercation happened. Picture Google.

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists