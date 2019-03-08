Can you help locate the owners of these ‘beautiful’ Husky dogs?

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:50 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 24 March 2019

These Husky dogs were rescued by HM Coastguard Rescue Officers from Lowestoft near Baker Score in Corton, on March 24. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

These Husky dogs were rescued by HM Coastguard Rescue Officers from Lowestoft near Baker Score in Corton, on March 24. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

An appeal to trace the owners of a pair of Husky dogs has been launched.

It comes after rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft were alerted to the dogs being in distress.

One of the Husky dogs was in the water at Corton, near Lowestoft and had “his paw trapped between the rocks.”

So the coastguard rescue officers rushed to its aid and rescued the dog, while the other dog was also collected as it was running along the prom.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Lowestoft said: “We were alerted at 12.42pm on March 24 (Sunday) to attend Baker Score in Corton after an observant member of the public called the coastguard and noticed a dog in the water in distress as the tide was coming in.

“The white Husky dog’s paw was trapped between the rocks, but we soon managed to get him out of the water. Despite being cold he is in good spirits and good health.”

With the Husky dogs currently in the care of the coastguard rescue officers, an appeal has been issued to trace the owners and “reunite them with their beautiful male and female dogs.”

The coastguard spokesman added: “The dogs are safe and well and they will soon be collected by a dog rehoming centre soon to look after them for the time being until they are hopefully reunited with their owners.

“They did not have leads or tags on them, so Gorleston lifeboat was launched to search along the coastline, but nothing was found.

“We would ask that anyone who can help locate the owners and reunite them with their dogs to call Humber Coastguard on 01262 672317.”

