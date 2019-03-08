Search

Can you help trace owners of German Shepherd puppy?

PUBLISHED: 10:12 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 18 October 2019

A German Shepherd Puppy has just been found in South Lowestoft. If you know who this belongs to, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 ask for Pc 45 Richardson. Picture: Lowestoft Police

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a stray German Shepherd puppy found wandering the streets.

Lowestoft Police is keen to find the owner of the stray puppy, which was found in south Lowestoft this morning (Friday, October 16).

Issuing an appeal for information on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, they said: "A German Shepherd Puppy has just been found in South Lowestoft.

"If you know who this belongs to, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 ask for Pc 45 Richardson."

