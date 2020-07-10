Coroner’s appeal to find family of man, 61, who died at his home

An appeal has been issued to help find the family of a 61-year-old man who died at his home earlier this month.

The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to trace the next-of-kin of Stephen Morton, who lived at South Everard Street in King’s Lynn.

Mr Morton died on Saturday, July 4 and extensive enquiries by the Coroner’s Service could not find his next-of-kin.

There were no suspicious circumstances in relation to his death.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Morton should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.