Coroner’s appeal to find family of man, 61, who died at his home
PUBLISHED: 11:02 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 10 July 2020
An appeal has been issued to help find the family of a 61-year-old man who died at his home earlier this month.
The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to trace the next-of-kin of Stephen Morton, who lived at South Everard Street in King’s Lynn.
Mr Morton died on Saturday, July 4 and extensive enquiries by the Coroner’s Service could not find his next-of-kin.
There were no suspicious circumstances in relation to his death.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Morton should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.
