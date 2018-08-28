Eddie the iguana recovering after being found homeless on the streets

Eddie the Iguana is recovering after his adventures in Gorleston Picture: Lisa Bowles Lisa Bowles

An iguana found helpless on a housing estate is recovering after being taken in and cared for by strangers.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lisa Bowles of Edinburgh Avenue was alerted by a dog walker after the reptile was spotted by young lads playing football near her home on Sunday.

Worried for the welfare of the exotic lizard she managed to capture it and put it in a storage box.

Realising it needed specialist care she appealed to friends on Facebook to help trace its owner.

Despite her post being shared over 300 times no-one came forward - but she did reach someone with the right equipment to care for it.

Mrs Bowles, 47, said it was an unexpected find.

Whether it was escaped or dumped it was impossible to say, she said, but the iguana - named Eddie after the street it was found in - was doing well in the care of Zoe Brown who already has an iguana called Rango.

She said: “We live on Edinburgh Avenue in Gorleston and there is a football ground out the back of us.

“There were four little boys who called someone over who was walking his dog. It was trying to camouflage itself.

“I called Koi Joy and they said he would last only 36 hours.

“I cannot believe that no-one has come forward. He did not look himself.

“He has gone to a lovely girl called Zoe. She came round and picked him up and has sent me some pictures. If I had had something to put him in I might have possibly kept him myself.

“I was just frightened he would die.”

Mrs Bowles said she was grateful for the rallying response on Facebook that had showed concern and found him a new home.

Anyone who can shed light on where Eddie came from can call Mrs Bowles on 07901 194014

Iguanas

Iguanas are one of the most popular reptiles to be kept as pets

Native to Central and South America, the lizards can grow up to 6ft (1.8m) in length and weigh up to 15lb (6.8kg)

Iguanas are herbivores, feeding on jungle leaves, fruits and flowers in the wild

In captivity they are more likely to eat lettuce, turnips and bananas

While they are popular as pets, they can become aggressive and have razor-sharp teeth, claws and lashing tails

In captivity, the reptiles are not social animals and putting two together may result in them seriously injuring or even killing each other

Source: Reptileexpert.co.uk