Appeal to find missing man from Gorleston

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:13 AM August 4, 2021    Updated: 11:28 AM August 4, 2021
romas mankus

Romas Mankus - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 24-year-old man from Gorleston. 

Romas Mankus was last seen at home in Baliol Road in the early hours of Wednesday, August 4. He was reported missing a short time later.

Mr Mankus is a white man, 6ft 2in, of medium build, with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a North Face top with a reflective strip on the right shoulder and a white t-shirt underneath.

Officers are very concerned for Mr Mankus' welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 25 of 4 August 2021.

Missing People
Norfolk Live
Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

